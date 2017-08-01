Surge in cloud usage drives steep rise in cybersecurity spending

The sharp uptake in cloud based technologies is fuelling a surge in Cybersecurity spending in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to a new industry report.

The SANS 2020 Cybersecurity Spending Survey shows that 71 per cent of those surveyed saw a need to increase spending on cloud security monitoring, while 53 per cent said cloud access security broker (CASB) cloud-specific tools were the focus. An additional 52 per cent saw a need to increase spending on staff skills training.

“The SANS survey showed that rapid movement of corporate services and business applications to cloud-based technology is the biggest factor causing breakage in existing security architectures as well as driving most new security spending,” says John Pescatore, SANS director of emerging security trends.

“Cloud monitoring and cloud security access controls were the top two spending areas, followed by spending to increase security staff skills to deal with new technologies, such as the cloud, and to keep up with changes in regulations as well as new threats.”

The survey shows that slightly over 50 per cent of respondents ranked the increased use of public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) implementations as the biggest potential disrupter to security programmes over the next 12 months.

Off the back of that trend, 71 per cent of respondents said that they felt that there was a need to increase spending on cloud security monitoring. 53 per cent said that they also foresaw a need to boost spending on cloud access security specific tools, while 52 per cent said there was a need to spend more on staff skills training.

“Managers see increased and refreshed skills in their existing staff as being significantly more critical than simply increasing headcount,” said Barbara Filkins, SANS analyst program research director and author of the report.

“The fact that respondents prioritise increasing staff skills significantly over increasing headcount to deal with ‘disruptive technologies,’ especially when faced with escalating privacy regulations—and fines—worldwide, is not surprising. Business use of IaaS and hybrid cloud requires re-architecting security controls and integrating with CI/CD methodologies.”