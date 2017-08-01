5G subscriptions to top 1.5bn by 2025

Published: 18 February 2020

The number of 5G connections around the globe will top 1.5 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new independent study.

The report, published by Juniper research, predicts that 5G subscriptions will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 150 per cent over the next 6 years.

An associated study claimed that 5G IoT connections will be a key money spinner for telcos in the years ahead, generating annual revenue opportunities of $8 billion by 2025.

“Management tools for the newly-enabled services are key for users managing large scale deployments. We believe that only 5 per cent of 5G connections will be attributable to the IoT, but as these are newly enabled connections, operators must view them as essential to securing a return on their 5G investment,” said Juniper Research author Andrew Knighton.

The research predicts that valued-added services will become a key portion of a telcos offering in the automotive and smart cities sectors. These sectors will account for 70 per cent of all 5G IoT connections by 2025, according to the research.
