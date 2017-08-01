MTN Group signs up Teoco to standardise its radio networks in MEA

Pan African telco, MTN Group, has signed an agreement with network optimisation firm Teoco, to standardise its radio and microwave networks across the region.

MTN Group will deploy TEOCO’s ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul across subsidiary networks in 18 different countries. This will give MTN Group the ability to standardise the reporting of its population coverage across Africa, allowing it to monitor the number of subscribers that can access MTN’s services.

“Having a standard planning tool across MTN Group allows us to be consistent in our approach to network planning and optimisation,” said Navindran Naidoo, executive: network design & planning, MTN Group.

“The data we collect on our subscribers needs to be highly accurate if it is to improve our business operations. Having worked with TEOCO for more than 20 years we are certain they will help us achieve our subscriber goals.”

MTN Group is the largest telco in Africa, claiming more than 233 million subscribers in 21 consumer markets across the continent. The company also provides enterprise services to businesses in 23 African nations.

Nigeria is MTN Group’s biggest market, where it boasts over 58 million subscribers.

As one of the region’s biggest telcos, MTN Group has a diverse range of subscribers, from South Africa and Nigeria to Yemen and Afghanistan, making it challenging to obtain accurate subscriber data.

The use of ASSET Radio and ASSET Backhaul will give MTN Group much clearer visibility on the mobile habits of its subscribers.

“We are delighted to continue to grow our relationship with MTN Group,” said Atul Jain, founder and CEO of TEOCO.

“Having the correct tools in place to monitor and analyse operators’ networks and subscriber base is paramount. Without it, you are blind to issues that are affecting the network, and blind to the outcomes of customer behaviour. By consistently analysing data, through standardised tools like ASSET, MTN Group can make important network decisions and track the impact across entire continents. This provides significant economies of scale and delivers a differentiated customer and mobile network experience.”