Nokia launches 5G certification programme for SME and enterprise employees

Nokia has announced that it will launch a new 5G certification programme, to help SMEs and enterprises push the limits of new network technology.

The Nokia Bell Labs End-to-End 5G Certification Programme will offer two levels of certification, associate and professional, which will equip industry professionals with a wide range of skills.

“5G is dramatically changing the communications landscape, providing the need for a broad, technical program that provides professionals not only with a firm understanding of end-to-end 5G technologies but also the skills to apply them effectively when creating network solutions in support of emerging business opportunities. As 5G investments are still in relatively early stages, we feel the timing of this end-to end 5G certification program is ideal, ensuring the coming years of intense 5G activity have profound, positive impacts for consumers and industries alike,” said Marcus Weldon, Nokia CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs.

The End-to-End 5G Certification Programme will be vendor agnostic and is intended for business and technology professionals at communications service providers and enterprises. The Certification programme will explore new strategies for adding value to a business through the application of next generation connectivity.

“NokiaEDU is excited to partner with Nokia Bell Labs to deliver this innovative end-to-end 5G certification programme. The companies and individuals who are best informed and equipped to recognise the opportunities of 5G stand to benefit most from this revolutionary technology,” said Sergio Fasce, Vice President of NokiaEDU, the learning and development branch of Nokia.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program will officially launch at the end of February with the introduction of its Associate Level Certification and End-to-End 5G Foundation course. Professional level certifications and courses will follow later in 2020.