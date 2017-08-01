Orange Egypt continues digitalisation drive with Red Hat’s cloud platform

Published: 18 February 2020 - 7:35 a.m.

Open source solutions specialists, Red Hat, has embarked upon a project with Orange Egypt to provide a horizontal cloud platform to support the telco’s virtual network functions (VNFs), helping Orange Egypt to ramp up its digitalisation.

Building on the foundation of Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage, Orange Egypt is the first Orange affiliate to manage 100 per cent of its live customer traffic over a fully software-based platform spanning several sites across its region.

“We decided to lead the way in digital services innovation and provide outstanding customer experience. Open source is powering the development of next-generation cloud-native platforms and Red Hat augments this with enhanced security, stability and support, enabling us to create solutions that best fit our customers’ unique needs. With our horizontal telco cloud based on Red Hat technologies, we can act more dynamically to address business challenges and opportunities, and make a greater contribution to the digital development of Egyptian society,” said Ayman Amiri, chief technology officer, Orange Egypt.

In order to continue its digital evolution, Orange Egypt tasked Red Hat with providing the latest in hybrid cloud and network functions virtualisation (NFV) innovation to enable it to respond in real-time to market dynamics and network conditions to best serve its more than 30 million customers.

As part of this initiative, Orange Egypt will virtualise its mobile packet core, which had been running standalone functions on dedicated appliances.

“Orange Egypt is on a drive towards network transformation, and Red Hat is helping it meet this goal through a multi-vendor, multi-application network that can make full use of the scale and agility offered by cloud computing. Trusting in Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies as the backbone for its horizontal platform approach, Orange Egypt has gained greater flexibility and freedom to optimise its network performance, expenditure and service delivery for the benefit of its customers,” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, global vice president, vertical industries & accounts, Red Hat.


