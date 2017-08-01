Orange Business Services appoints new MD for the UAE

Orange Business Services has appointed Osama Shwaihat as its new managing director for the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region.

The digital service and enterprise specialist firm made the appointment on Sunday, with Shwaihat taking up the reins with immediate effect, at the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai.

Shwaihat brings over 25 years of multinational IT sales, consulting, technical and management experience in the Gulf, Africa and Levant regions, across the enterprise, public, and commercial sectors.

He will head up the Arabian Gulf team, as it looks to kick off a number of enterprise digitalisation projects across the region.

“The UAE is a key strategic market for Orange Business Services in the Middle East, where we are re-aligning our strategy to accelerate growth and support the digital transformation objectives of governments and enterprises. We aim to continue to grow our presence and impact through deeper collaboration and co-innovation with customers and partners in the UAE and, ultimately, to be the preferred digital services provider. Osama Shwaihat brings a wealth of experience in leadership and technology across the enterprise and public sectors that will be invaluable to achieve this,” said Sahem Azzam, Vice President Middle East & Africa, Orange Business Services.

Orange Business Services has a sizable presence in the Middle East and is present in morethan 160 countries across the globe, working with over 3,000 global enterprises.