The UAE leads the way in MENA’s $2.1bn Smart Hospitals sector

The UAE is leading a group of countries in the Middle East and North Africa region in rolling out new and lifesaving technology in the Smart Health and Connected Hospitals sectors.

Industry experts, speaking at the Arab Health event, predicted that the sector would be worth $2.1 billion by the end of 2023. A new report published by Kenneth Research suggested that the sector would grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent.

“The Middle East and Africa’s fast-growing smart hospitals market shows that healthcare providers are driving technology innovation,” said Savitha Bhaskar, COO, Condo Protego.

“Healthcare providers and smart hospitals need to ensure that the technology solutions meet both business and patient care goals.”

The Middle East has taken an early leadership position on the role out of 5G next generation networks, with GCC nations in particular ramping up coverage and speeds. 5G will be the bedrock that underpins a range of initiatives and use cases in the Connected Health sector, from connected ambulances to remote surgeries. The UAE is set to be at the front of the queue in rolling out these potentially lifesaving medical use cases for 5G.

“The UAE shows how smart hospitals and information management can make healthcare providers more secure, efficient, and cost-effective, and enhancing patient loyalty with more effective care,” added Savitha Bhaskar.

“Connected healthcare is key to integrating providers, patients, and insurance companies.”