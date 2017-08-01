Audi and Ericsson team up on 5G connected car initiative

Audi and Ericsson have teamed up to launch their 5G: Together initiative, which will see the pair work together on a series of connected car initiatives. One of the first use cases to be explored will be an automation application connected via 5G with a focus on personal safety.

“As part of our project with Ericsson, which we announced in 2018, we are testing the possibility of 5G technology for industrial applications in the smart factory in the Audi Production Lab. These projects will teach us more about how wireless networks can be used optimally in a smart factory,” says Dr. Henning Löser, head of the Audi Production Lab, in which industrial application scenarios for automobile production are tested.

The ultra-low latency of 5G networks will be the driving force that enables connected vehicles to progress exponentially using next generation connectivity.

Connected vehicle initiatives are expected to be significant money spinners for telcos and automotive companies alike.

“5G combines all points in our production environment and this leads to enormous improvements in flexibility and connectivity and shows how humans and robots can work together safely,” says Arjen Kreis, head of planning body shop automation technology, Audi Neckarsulm.

Since 2018, Audi and Ericsson have been testing the use of 5G wireless and network technology for the production of vehicles. The partnership between the two has showcased the potential of wireless communication in production at an early stage.

“5G offers the extremely low latency that meets the performance requirements of industrial automation,” said Marie Hogan, head of mobile broadband & IoT at Ericsson.

“Highly developed applications and system-critical IoT networking combined with the advantages of greater flexibility, mobility and efficiency for the purpose of production automation are thus becoming possible for the very first time. ‘Cutting the cables’ is the actual turning point in the Industry 4.0 era.”