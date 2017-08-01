du launches Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 in the UAE

du has announced that it is bringing the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip to customers online and at all du stores in the UAE.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available for pre-orders until March 5, 2020, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can now be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. Both handsets offer 5G connectivity and highly acclaimed AI camera technologies.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 will start from 155 AED per month, while the Galaxy Z Flip is now available at 220 AED per month. du customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20 will also receive complimentary Galaxy Buds+.

5G-ready smartphone lineup

The Galaxy S20 series — including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better—enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on the go.

In addition to solving connectivity challenges, the bold, 5G-ready Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra Series enable continuous, integrated experiences between work, life, and play. Apart from offering a world of connected possibilities, Galaxy S20 Series features Space Zoom, which allows users to zoom in up to 100x and capture the world in perfect clarity during any situation and at any time.



Built for the modern on-the-go user

As the first device in the Z series, Galaxy Z Flip introduces a new device portfolio that reaffirms Samsung’s commitment to leading the category, and leveraging technologies and form factors to create foldable experiences that will surprise and delight in the years ahead. Galaxy Z Flip is built for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle. Now you can do more, from multiple angles – hands-free. This unique foldable experience is unlike any other smartphone on the market today.

Engineered with first-of-its-kind foldable glass, Galaxy Z Flip literally bends the laws of physics, and features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Designed with an innovative Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content – all hands-free. From its stylish design to its flexible camera experience, Galaxy Z Flip opens up a new decade of foldable mobile innovation.