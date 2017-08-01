i3forum to help carriers reduce fraud in Morocco

The i3forum has announced that it will conduct a user trial of its Morocco numbering plan database.

Seven international carriers opted to share their numbering plan data for Morocco, which i3forum then formatted into a single data set.

The database will provide a single reference point for carriers, which is maintained by one single entity on behalf of the industry.

The initial benefits of the database include a reduction in fraud cases, higher efficiencies in internal numbering plan management and maintenance, reduction in billing disputes, faster dispute resolution and improvements to routing, pricing, billing and procurement, according to i3forum.

“We have received positive feedback from participating carriers who are seeing the benefits of using a central database in Morocco. High-quality data solves a range of challenges for carriers and demonstrates the power of collaboration in our industry,” said Philippe Millet, Chairman of i3forum. “Our work group is exploring the idea of building a central, standardised, numbering plan database for the greater international carrier community and this is the first step on our journey.”

“We’re extremely pleased to see our ideas become initiatives that directly benefit the carrier community. Our numbering plan database was developed by carriers for carriers and the success of our first trial opens doors for rolling it out in additional countries,” said Millet. “We encourage more carriers to join the trials and with the support of more carriers we can roll it out in additional countries.”

The i3forum has called for more carriers and operators to join its database, which is set to be expanded into other geographies soon.