Huawei challenges US and European tech vendors to sign ‘no-spy’ agreements

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has said that it is prepared to sign no spy, no backdoor’ agreements with any government or operator that chooses to use its 5G network technology, challenging its competitors in the west to do the same.

Speaking at an industry event in Muscat last week, Huawei’s president for the Middle East and North Africa, Charles Yang, said that his company wanted to help operators to make the case for using Huawei kit more easily.

“The reason why we have offered to sign ‘no spy, no backdoor’ agreements with operators and carriers is that we want to show our determination to our customers and government stakeholders here in the Middle East region. We want to help our customers make their case for using Huawei more strongly. The agreement will be legally binding. We also encourage our peers, including other vendors in the US, to offer to do the same,” he explained.

Huawei has signed 77 5G contracts with operators around the world, 12 of which are with operators here in the GCC. The company has also supplied over 560,000 5G base stations, making it a serious contender for the title of the world’s biggest 5G vendor. With 5G rollouts well under way in the region, Yang said that the next step for Huawei is to try and help operators realise a fast return on their huge investments.

“What we are interested in now, is exploring how we can help telecoms operators monetise their 5G investment. How do we enable 5G to become the economic engine for each country,” Yang asked.

You can read more from Huawei’s most senior representative in the Middle East in the March edition of CommsMEA and on the website from next week.