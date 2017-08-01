O-RAN Alliance and TIP to collaborate on open access for 5G

The O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) have signed an agreement to collaborate more closely on 5G interoperable open access Radio Access Network solutions.

The two research bodies will increase levels of collaboration in an attempt to fast-track open RAN initiatives. The O-RAN Alliance has already created 31 specifications for open RAN technology, with operators beginning to announce network implementations around the world.

“This new collaboration framework between O-RAN and TIP, two major initiatives in the area of open networking, will support our mission to re-shape the RAN industry towards open and intelligent mobile network infrastructure,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, COO of the O-RAN Alliance and SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom.

“Alignment on O-RAN interoperability efforts will help the industry to speed up the delivery of commercial open RAN solutions. The establishment of the first joint O-RAN Open Test and Integration Centre (OTIC) with the TIP Community Lab in Berlin is a concrete step to facilitate this multi-community approach.”

Attilio Zani, executive director of the Telecom Infra Project, said that the collaboration would allow the two organisations to significantly streamline their research into open RAN solutions.

“TIP’s OpenRAN solutions are an important element of our work to accelerate innovation across all elements of the network including Access, Transport, Core & Services. Across the TIP community, we are seeing increasing demand and have achieved meaningful progress with OpenRAN deployments around the world,” he said.

“With this collaboration framework in place, TIP and O-RAN will work together to develop interoperable 5G RAN solutions. One of our first outputs will be the release of the OpenRAN 5GNR NR Base Station Platform requirements document with normative references to the O-RAN specifications.”