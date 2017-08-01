Ciena upgrades subsea telecoms link between Europe and India

Ciena has announced that it has completed the upgrade of its Europe India Gateway (EIG) subsea cable, in a move that will bolster capacity between the UK, Europe, The Middle East and India. The upgrade will ease congestion on the route and support growing bandwidth requirements across the busy Europe – Middle East leg.

The upgrade used Ciena’s submarine network solutions to allow EIG to utilise flexible, express wavelengths, also known as optical bypass, to reduce operational costs as well as space and power requirements while improving reliability.

“The nature of global business today demands instant and reliable access to partners, customers and employees anywhere and at any time. Across Europe, India and the Middle East, this connectivity is reliant on technology like the WaveLogic-powered GeoMesh submarine network solution that is scalable, flexible, and able to adapt to the intense requirements of a bandwidth-hungry environment,” said Ian Clarke, vice president of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena.

The EIG cable system stretches for 15,000km, linking the United Kingdom with Gibraltar, Portugal, Monaco, France, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman, United Arab Emirates and India.

“Ciena continues to support upgrades to the EIG cable, one of the primary data connections between India and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The EIG transports significant quantities of data between consumers and businesses and we continue to evolve its capacity to support both present and future requirements,” David Moore, Management Committee Chair, Europe India Gateway

The cable has been upgraded with Ciena’s GeoMesh solution, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics, which offers EIG new levels of flexibility, the lowest cost per transported bit, and the ability to meet unpredictable traffic demands.

The upgrade adds 24.3 Tbps of information carrying capacity to the EIG cable, with a spectral efficiency increase of 52 percent, in comparison to previous technology.

With WaveLogic Ai, EIG can transport up to 400Gbps per wavelength, driving more capacity per channel at longer distances.

Ciena made a series of announcements at the Submarine Networks EMEA event in London last week. to here for more information.