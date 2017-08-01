Etisalat acquires cybersecurity specialist firm Help AG

Published: 26 February 2020 - 7:08 a.m.

Etisalat has announced the the acquisition of Help AG, a privately held regional company specialising in the delivery of cyber security solutions and services. Late last year, the telco had announced its intent to acquire Help AG to further its digital strategy as the company enhances and diversifies its digital portfolio.

This acquisition will allow the two companies to integrate their cyber security capabilities in order to create the region’s strongest cyber security unit augmenting Etisalat Digital’s portfolio of digital security.

Etisalat Digital will leverage its established lines of business comprising the cloud, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics to become more robust and resilient against modern day cyber threats. Help AG also finds itself uniquely positioned to create added value for its customers and business partners.

Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer at Etisalat, said, "Help AG has established itself as the region’s trusted security advisor. With cyber security playing a fundamental role in all aspects of digital business today, this acquisition fits perfectly into our strategy of being a key enabler of secure, seamless and effective digital transformation for our customers. We have full trust and confidence that Help AG’s leadership will effectively add value to our security portfolio and amplify the cyber security capabilities of our clients."


