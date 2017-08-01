Telecom Italia calls for quick solution to Open Fiber network merger

Published: 26 February 2020 - 7:43 a.m.

Telecom Italia’s chairman, Salvatore Rossi, has said that his company needs the government to make fast progress on its stated goal of having one single, nationwide provider of its full fibre network infrastructure.

In practice, this would mean a merger between Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, who currently operate competing networks.

“It’s important to have the investment and technological capabilities to upkeep the network and make it evolve ... this is something only Telecom Italia has in Italy,” news agency Reuters quoted Rossi as saying.

“A company such as TIM, which competes on the market, cannot wait for too long. A solution must be found rapidly,” he added.

The Italian government has expressed its preference for one single provider for its next generation network of fibre to the home broadband services.

The proposed merger with Open Fiber has been a point of conflict in Telecom Italia’s board, with main shareholder Vivendi and activist investor, Elliott Management, enter an 18 month long feud over a range of issues.

Last week, Telecom Italia obtained the financial support from private equity firm KKR to assist with its proposed merger with Open Fiber.
