Verizon hits 4.2Gbps on its Texan 5G network

Published: 26 February 2020

US mobile network operator, Verizon has announced that its 5G commercial network in Texas has achieved download speeds of 4.2Mbps.

Verizon conducted the tests with its network and hardware partners Samsung, Motorola and Qualcomm.

The speeds were achieved using carrier aggregation technology, which uses multiple spectrum bands to provide enhanced speeds. The Verizon tests used eight distinct channels of mmWave spectrum to complete the tests.

“We’re continuing to expand our 5G Ultra Wideband network, built to enable unique and transformational experiences for our customers,” said Adam Koeppe, senior vice president of Technology Planning at Verizon. “We are only beginning to scratch the surface of what 5G can do, demonstrated by this latest milestone.

“We continue to innovate and introduce advanced technologies on our 5G network that will help us reach never-before seen mobile capabilities and create new and exciting use cases across the consumer and enterprise landscape. Using 5G carrier aggregation, we are able to achieve unprecedented mobile speeds and bring the massive bandwidth available with mmWave spectrum to life,” said Koeppe.

Verizon used 800Mhz of 28Ghz spectrum to conduct the test at the cell site in Texas. Verizon claims that it will look to rollout eight channel carrier aggregation technology on its commercial 5G networks across the US during 2020.


