Ericsson launches its dynamic spectrum sharing technology

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has announced that its dynamic spectrum sharing technology is now live in a number of 5G networks across the world.

The new tech allows mobile network operators to quickly and cost-effectively launch 5G on a nationwide scale. The technology allows both 4G and 5G to be deployed in the same band and on the same radio through a software upgrade - dynamically allocating spectrum based on user demand on a 1 millisecond basis.

Ericsson claims that its dynamic spectrum sharing is the most economically feasible way to deploy 5G on existing bands, making more efficient use of spectrum and delivering superior user performance.

“For the first time, our customers do not have to re-farm spectrum before deploying a new ‘G’ and can quickly get 5G on the same footprint as they have with 4G today. In the next 12 months, more than 80 percent of the commercial 5G networks we support will use our spectrum sharing solution to achieve broad 5G coverage,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson.

Ericsson has deployed its dynamic spectrum sharing technology across a number of markets, including Switzerland and Australia.

Ericson’s spectrum sharing goes live with multiple service providers

With Ericsson as its sole mobile network vendor and strategic partner, Swisscom was the first communications service provider in Europe to launch commercial 5G services in April 2019. In December 2019, Swisscom achieved nationwide 5G coverage and is upgrading their network with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

"ESS is key for a fast adoption of 5G. It's a win-win approach for customers and operators. Customers benefit from 5G in no time and operators use their precious spectrum in the most efficient manner. We are proud to have been part of the ESS journey from the very beginning. In the meantime, we already reached nationwide coverage with 90 percent of the population with 5G," Christoph Aeschlimann, head of IT, network and infrastructure group division at Swisscom.

In May 2019, Telstra launched its commercial 5G network in Australia and has now rolled out 5G coverage in 32 metropolitan and regional cities around the country with the help of Ericsson, its key 5G network partner.

“Ericsson Spectrum Sharing will continue to play a crucial role in helping Telstra pave the way for a faster rollout of 5G, allowing us to serve the needs of 4G and 5G customers in the same location at the same time. These milestones are especially important for Telstra and the Australian landscape, where expanding 5G coverage over wide areas quickly and efficiently are key to providing more Australians with access to 5G services,” said Channa Seneviratne, network and engineering infrastructure executive at Telstra.

Polish service provider, Play, has also deployed Ericsson Spectrum Sharing on its commercial network.

"The 5G network in Legionowo is yet another proof of Play’s technological advancement in 5G and an important milestone in our strategy to continuously expand and modernize our network. With Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, we are taking a significant step towards being ready for commercial introduction of 5G when the devices become available,” said Jean Marc Harion, CEO of Play.