VMWare showcases NFV success stories with operators from around the world

VMware has illustrated how communications service providers across the world – including Millicom, Singtel, Telecom Italia, Telia Company and TIM Brasil – are adopting its Telco Cloud platform to accelerate time to revenue, automate service lifecycle, and simplify operations management.

The company also unveiled new capabilities across its Telco and Edge Cloud product portfolio, including innovations to its telco cloud core, edge and RAN offerings.

“5G is the future and in order to take part in the new cloud economy and become digital service providers, CSPs must evolve. Telcos around the globe are choosing VMware to drive their digital transformation forward by adopting a software-defined, automated and virtualised infrastructure built on NFV,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware.

“We continue to push our pace of innovation to offer a comprehensive telco and edge cloud portfolio that addresses our customers’ challenges of today and prepares them for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

VMware NFV Customers Share Their Stories

VMware’s Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) platform is relied upon by more than 100 operators to deliver their telecom services to 800 million subscribers globally. Today, several customers highlighted why they chose VMware’s Telco Cloud platform as the foundation for their digital transformation.

Millicom is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America. Xavier Rocoplan, CTIO, Millicom, said, “Bringing next-generation digital services to our geographically-dispersed customers in an agile and cost-efficient manner requires a telco cloud foundation. We selected VMware as a strategic partner in this endeavor and are working with them to design and deploy a consistent platform for service and application delivery for all of our subsidiaries. Once operational, our cloud-based, 5G-ready network will help us continue building and expanding our digital highways across Latin America.”

Singtel, one of Asia’s leading communications technology groups, provides a diverse range of services including fixed, mobile, data, internet, TV, infocomms technology (ICT) and digital solutions. Mark Chong, Group CTO, Singtel, said, “As part of our Networks 5.0 Vision and journey to Network Virtualisation, we are working with a number of Cloud and Network Function vendors. VMware’s Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) platform provides us with flexibility in deploying virtual network functions (VNFs) from multiple vendors on a consistent and open platform, enabling us to design a network architecture that suits our unique needs and delivers new capabilities that support the needs of the consumer and enterprise business.”

Telecom Italia is the largest telecommunications company in Italy serving more than 31 million mobile customers across the country, according to the company. Michele Gamberini, CTIO Telecom Italia, said, “We are playing a critical role in Italy’s digital transformation by extending our 5G, fiber optic and LTE networks, and the potential they offer. VMware is key partner in this effort – we already operate a variety of virtual network functions (VNFs) leveraging VMware Telco Cloud infrastructure, and are looking to extend the partnership as we evolve our network in the future.”

Telia Company is the leading Nordic and Baltic operator serving millions of customers every day in one of the world’s most digital and connected regions. Mauro Costa, Director of Network and IT Infrastructure, Telia Company, said, “We’re constantly looking to make our networks smarter and smoother to give our customers the best possible experience using our services. This requires a reliable technology partner that can help us transform our network to deliver next-generation services – we’ve found that partner in VMware. We leverage VMware’s NFV platform to orchestrate and deliver a range of virtual functions and services to millions of customers across six countries. Using a single platform to manage a variety of functions, including the IP Multimedia Subsystem (vIMS), voice over 4G (VoLTE), the new Virtual Mobile Packet Core (vEPC) and other value-added services, has helped us streamline delivery of services to customers while reducing operational complexity.”

TIM Brasil, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia, is one of the fastest growing mobile service providers in Brazil serving more than 54.5 million mobile customers across the country, according to the company. Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO, TIM Brasil, said, “We are able to deploy a wide variety of network functions from multiple leading VNF vendors on top of VMware’s NFV platform. The platform’s interoperability with myriad VNFs ultimately provides us with the flexibility we need to seamlessly deliver new services to our customers faster than ever before. As the current leader in 4G coverage across Brazil, we feel we’ve built a solid telco cloud foundation, in partnership with VMware, to be able to support 5G core services in the future.”