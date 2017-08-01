Nokia deploys enterprise 5G solution for European aviator

Nokia has deployed its 5G industrial-grade private wireless network to accelerate a joint project with a leading provider of technical aircraft services, Lufthansa Technik.

The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will allow customers to work remotely with Lufthansa Technik, by providing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor.

"This application captures the essential value of fast, secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve operational efficiency, productivity and service. It highlights the potential for new ways of working that benefit not only our customers, but also the markets they serve," said Kathrin Buvac, president of Nokia Enterprise.

Currently, Lufthansa Technik’s customers are required to travel to Hamburg to carry out components inspections when engines are overhauled. With the new system, Lufthansa Technik will trial inspections of individual engine parts collaboratively over a fast, high-definition video link.

"Continuous innovation is part of our corporate DNA, and this is what drives us to constantly try out new approaches. The first application cases already impressively demonstrate the valuable contribution 5G technology can make to the aviation industry. It will also pave the way for numerous new innovations at Lufthansa Technik that will benefit our company, our employees and also our customers,” said Soeren Stark, Lufthansa Technik executive board member for Technical Operations, Logistics and IT.

Nokia is delivering 5G private wireless network connectivity by deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution. Nokia DAC is a plug-and-play digital automation platform that can easily scale from a small local deployment to multiple sites of large systems, all managed from the same web portal.