Russia launches 5G business digest

The Moscow Department of Information Technology (DIT) and ICT.Moscow, a platform about Moscow digital technologies, has launched its first business monthly digest dedicated to 5G.

“5G for Business” is devoted to the fifth-generation wireless technology, its application to different fields and sectors, and related opportunities to the city’s business. The first issue is dedicated to the theme of 5G and its use in immersive technologies, including artificial intelligence (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and 360 ° video.

Businesses not directly connected with the telecoms sphere find it hard to understand how they will benefit from 5G. The available information is either superficial or technical and does not provide an answer to the question of how the new generation of communication systems will change business models and processes. ICT.Moscow has launched this process jointly with Moscow’s Department of Information Technology to describe specific cases, experience with pilot projects, accelerators and events to which people can bring their own projects and ideas. ICT.Moscow is engaging the expert community in the discussion. This is not simply an aggregation of data on the subject - it’s providing real practical assistance.

Every issue is set to consist of exclusive opinions from operators, telecom equipment manufacturers, and experts and representatives of Moscow’s business community, all of whom have a critical stake in the development of new communication technology.

Subscribers will receive a themed selection of Moscow 5G pilot case studies related to various fields, with accompanying reviews. The digest will be published on additional platforms at a later date and in a shorter format.

In the first issue, telecom operator representatives and Moscow entrepreneurs talked about their perspectives on the development of technology within the field. They addressed topics such as the large scale adoption of VR and AR following the launch of commercial 5G networks, how distribution and use of media content will change and discussed updates on trials being undertaken.

The overall consensus among the experts is that 5G will be one of the drivers for VR development, with multimedia content, telemedicine and education proving as key business cases.

“At the Moscow Department of Information Technology, it is important that we keep the business community updated on developments in communication technology, as its rapid development is raising many questions. As such we seek to provide full and precise information on the progress and development on the pilot projects taking place and the opportunities that they provide,” said Eduard Lysenko, Minister of the Government of Moscow and head of the city’s Department of Information Technology (DIT).