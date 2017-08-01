Morocco’s telecoms regulator hits Maroc Telecom with $375m fine

Comms
News
Published: 3 February 2020 - 6:47 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Morocco’s Maroc Telecom has been fined $375 million for violating anti-competition rules, according to reports in the Moroccan press.

News agency Reuters said that two separate Moroccan news sites, Article19.ma and Medias24.com, had heard of the fine from unnamed sources at the country’s telecoms regulator, the ANRT.

Maroc Telecom has yet to comment on the fine. The fine is a sizable amount for Morocco’s biggest telco, which posted half yearly profits of $312 million in H1 2019.

In 2018, a rival mobile network operator filed a law suit against Maroc Telecom, claiming that it had violated competition rules.

Maroc Telecom is still 22 per cent owned by the Moroccan government and has a strong presence in West Africa, providing services in Benin, Burkina Faso Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali Niger, Mauritania, Togo and the Central African Republic. The firm has around 19 million subscribers in Morocco and 63 million across its regional operations.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hollywood and Arabic should come together, Rami Jaber
    5 minutes with... Kane Rodrigues
      UAE freezes all China flights apart from Beijing
        Turkish Airlines subsidiary to launch its first international services
          EasyJet’s electric 186-seat narrowbody set for 2023 flight tests

            More related galleries

            Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
              Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                    Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue