Morocco’s telecoms regulator hits Maroc Telecom with $375m fine

Morocco’s Maroc Telecom has been fined $375 million for violating anti-competition rules, according to reports in the Moroccan press.

News agency Reuters said that two separate Moroccan news sites, Article19.ma and Medias24.com, had heard of the fine from unnamed sources at the country’s telecoms regulator, the ANRT.

Maroc Telecom has yet to comment on the fine. The fine is a sizable amount for Morocco’s biggest telco, which posted half yearly profits of $312 million in H1 2019.

In 2018, a rival mobile network operator filed a law suit against Maroc Telecom, claiming that it had violated competition rules.

Maroc Telecom is still 22 per cent owned by the Moroccan government and has a strong presence in West Africa, providing services in Benin, Burkina Faso Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali Niger, Mauritania, Togo and the Central African Republic. The firm has around 19 million subscribers in Morocco and 63 million across its regional operations.