The Philippines’ telecoms secretary resigns

Published: 3 February 2020 - 8:09 a.m.

Eliseo Rio, Undersecretary of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology has resigned, according to an official notification published online.

In a letter dated 30th January 2020, Rio announced his resignation, saying that it had been “an honour” to serve in the DICT during a pivotal time in the country’s history.

Rio was responsible for overseeing the search for prospective partners to launch the country’s third telco, Dito (initially Mislatel). President Duterte had made the launching of a third telco a key priority as he looked to breathe life into the country’s stale telecoms sector.

In his resignation letter, Rio reiterated what he saw as the country’s key achievements within the telecoms sector during his tenure.

“Allow me to highlight some of the achievements of the Department, as follows:

“The execution and establishment of two cable landing stations that would provide the government with 2Tbps of international bandwidth,” he wrote.

“The initiation of the Accelerated Common Tower Build-up which would put at least 50,000 towers in the Philippines to cope with the growing demand for better telecommunications services and Passive Telecommunications Infrastructure Provider,” he added.

The Filipino government has not yet commented on Rio’s departure and is yet to confirm when it will announce his successor.

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

