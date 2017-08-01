GSMA updates procedure to prevent spread of Coronavirus at MWC 2020

The GSMA has issued a statement, updating would be attendees of the protocol for reducing the risk of Coronavirus infection at this year’s edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Held from the 24-27th of February 2020, MWC Barcelona is one of the biggest telecoms events in the world, attracting more than 110,000 visitors per year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the outbreak of Coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern but has so far not made any recommendations to restrict travel or trade.

In readiness for the arrival of 110,000 visitors from across the world, the GSMA has stepped up its preparations to make sure that it is able to mitigate the threat of a Coronavirus contamination in Barcelona.

In a statement published online, the GSMA pledged to carefully follow and adhere to all advice issued by the World Health Organisation, all applicable Chinese government recommendations as well as all Spanish health authority recommendations.

In addition it listed additional commitments it will make at this year’s show:

“[We will provide] an increased cleaning and disinfection programme across all high-volume touchpoints, e.g. catering areas, surfaces, handrails, WCs, entrances/exits, public touch-screens, etc. along with the use of correct cleaning/sanitising materials and products.

“Increased onsite medical support.

“Awareness campaign via online and onsite info-share and signage.

“Availability of sanitising and disinfection materials for public use.

“Awareness and training to all staff and associates on standard personal preventative measures, e.g. personal hygiene, frequency of use of sanitising/disinfection products, etc.

“Advice to exhibitors on implementing effective cleaning and disinfection of stands, offices along with guidance on personal hygiene measures and common preventive behaviour.

“Public health guidelines and advice communication to Barcelona hotels, public and private transport, restaurants and catering outlets, retail, etc,” the statement read.

The GSMA concluded by advising attendees for MWC 2020 to implement appropriate guidelines and protocols as suggested by the WHO and other health authorities to contain and mitigate against any further spread of the virus.