Nokia launches its Network Operations Manager to help operators scale up 5G

Nokia has launched its Network Operations Master, which will provide network operators with automated and scalable software for managing their 5G networks.

The release will help operators scale up their fledgling 5G offerings and manage network traffic more efficiently.

“With 5G forcing traditional functions, like revenue management and customer care, to the cloud and helping drive software deeper into the network, communication service providers need a modern approach to performing network operations that is automated, more efficient and scalable. The Nokia Network Operations Master delivers these capabilities and allows our customers to perform lifecycle operations with ease, efficiency, and confidence,” said Ron Haberman, chief technology officer at Nokia Software.

Fifth generation mobile networks will demand far greater levels of automation than previous generations, as the number of physical and virtual network events places high demand on network operation centres.

Previous generations have worked with manual network management systems but were incapable of being scaled up to cope with the demands of 5G, particularly with managing the individual network slices that standalone 5G will offer.

“5G networks will require significantly more operations automation than past networks in order to achieve promised levels of efficiency and new service support. Nokia’s Network Operations Master is a cloud-native network management system that is underpinned by machine learning and automated actions and provides the types of tools mobile network operations teams need now for 5G,” said Dana Cooperson, Research Director at Analysys Mason.