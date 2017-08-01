Huawei to sue Verizon over patent infringement in the US

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has announce that it is to sue US telco, Verizon, over a series of intellectual property infringements.

Huawei alleges that Verizon violated 12 patents held by Huawei, relating to video communications and download security.

"Verizon's products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development," said Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer.

Huawei holds around 80,000 patents related to next generation connectivity, 10,000 of which have been filed in the US.

Huawei claims to have negotiated extensively with Verizon prior to bringing legal action. Verizon has not yet commented on the suit.

"We invest heavily in R&D because we want to provide our customers with the best possible telecommunications solutions," continued Dr. Song.

"We share these innovations with the broader industry through license agreements.”

"For years now we have successfully negotiated patent license agreements with many companies. Unfortunately, when no agreement can be reached, we have no choice but to seek a legal remedy.”

"This is the common practice in the industry. Huawei is simply asking that Verizon respect Huawei's investment in research and development by either paying for the use of our patents, or refraining from using them in its products and services."

Documents seen by news agency Reuters claim that the data, voice and video communications services that benefited from the patented technology raised $29.8 billion for Verizon in 2018.