Chinese tech giants band together to offer alternative to Google’s Play store

Chinese tech firms Huawei, Xiaomi Viva and Oppo are set to join forces to offer a one stop shop alternative to Google’s Play store.

Since Huawei was added to the US’ banned entity list in 2019, it has been effectively barred from accessing Android services, including the Play store, on its mobile handsets.

In response, Huawei has joined forces with its compatriots to offer a unified alternative to the Play store.

According to Reuters, the four companies have formed an alliance, known as the Global Developer Service Alliance, with the express intent of streamlining the process for developers of games and other apps to market their products to overseas markets.

The GDSA was originally set to launch in March 2020 but this date could be pushed back as a result of the disruption caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Google’s Play store is banned in China, meaning that Chinese consumers download their apps from a number of different sources.

The new GDSA service will initially launch in nine distinct regions, including Russia, Indonesia and India.

Independently of the GDSA arrangement, Huawei is also working on its own brand operating system, HarmonyOS, at a cost of $1 billion.