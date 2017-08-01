Etisalat announces 5G and AI partnership with Microsoft

UAE based telco, Etisalat, has announced a multi-year partnership with Microsoft, to facilitate the evolution of its public cloud first strategy.

The deal will allow Etisalat to continue to develop its digital network platform, using a host of artificial intelligence (AI) and process automation initiatives.

“Today, Etisalat and Microsoft embark together on a bold new digital transformation journey that will allow us to leverage our industry expertise to deliver the next generation of networks,” said Saeed Al Zarouni, senior vice president, Mobile Networks, Etisalat.

Etisalat’s next generation mobile networks will use the Microsoft Azure suite of services to facilitate a range of capabilities, including mobile edge computing and network edge computing, effectively turbo charging speeds at the edge of Etisalat’s network.

“Keeping in line with our overall strategy and vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies, we at Etisalat are committed to nothing less than the total transformation of the consumer and business customer experiences. Etisalat today has transitioned to a digital service provider – the provider of choice for digital services among enterprises and SMB customers, supporting them to monetise services to generate new revenue streams. Together with Microsoft, we are building the communications network of the future,” Al Zarouni added.

The deal represents a key opportunity for Microsoft to consolidate its existing relationship with the Middle East and Africa’s most valuable telco.

“Our partnership with Etisalat is further demonstration of the trust regional enterprises place in the intelligent Microsoft Cloud,” said Sayed Hashish, general manager, Microsoft UAE.

“Our mission is to empower every individual and organisation on the planet to achieve more. Etisalat’s digital transformation journey centres on a public-cloud-first strategy including network workloads. Its partnership with Microsoft is designed to merge its telecommunications capabilities with our intelligent cloud solutions, including artificial intelligence and self-healing networks.”