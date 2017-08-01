Save the date: Leaders in Technology Summit on March 17, 2020

Published: 9 February 2020 - 7:44 a.m.

The Leaders in Technology Summit will be held on March 17th, 2020 at Grosvenor House, Dubai. Now in its 2nd year, the Leaders in Technology Summit has firmly established itself as the region’s leading high-level strategic conference that brings together the captains of the channel industry.

Hosted by Channel Middle East, the summit sees senior IT professionals gather to take part in a high level strategic debate on the state of the IT channel, and to share their experiences and best practices.

  • WHAT: Leaders in Technology Summit
  • WHEN: March 17, 2020
  • WHERE: Grosvenor House, Dubai
  • AGENDA: Coming up soon

The next step?

For more information click here and register to attend here

For sponsorship opportunities

  • Contact Paul Hylden, sales manager, Enterprise Technology Group at Paul.Hylden@itp.com or call +971 4 444 3396

Interested in speaking opportunities?


