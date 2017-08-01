Sweden will not ban Huawei from its 5G rollout plans

The Swedish Post and Telecoms Authority has confirmed that there will be no unilateral ban on Huawei as the country looks to begin preparing for its 5G network rollout.

However, all network equipment providers who want to participate in the country’s 5G networks must submit to an independent security review by the country’s Armed Forces and Security Services.

In October last year, the Swedish Post and Telecoms Authority entered into a public consultation period on 5G security. It is expected to announce the results of the consultation and a series of security amendments shortly.

The US government has been applying pressure on its European allies to ban Huawei from their 5G networks – to little avail. Last week the UK government ignored the US pressure and approved Huawei for a limited role in its 5G infrastructure.

Germany is expected to make a definitive ruling on the extent that Huawei can be involved in its 5G network rollout in the coming weeks, with German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, saying that it would be “risky” to ban any single vendor from the forthcoming 5G rollout.

Sweden is obviously home to Huawei’s biggest competitor, Ericsson, and the Swedish vendor will hope to play a role in the 5G network plans of all of the country’s major mobile network operators. Late last year, Ericsson announced that it had signed a 5G launch deal with Telenor in Sweden and will work on transforming its 5G core network.