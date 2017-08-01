Medical applications of IoT to hit $9bn by 2024

Comms
News
Published: 10 January 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

The value of the Internet of Medical Things market in the Middle East and North Africa region is projected to increase by 450 per cent over the next 4 years, hitting $9 billion by 2024.

The report was compiled by Arab Health, who put the current value of the MENA market at $2 billion.

The global market is also expected to see steady growth, with net valuation increasing from $41.2 billion in 2017 to $158.1 billion by the end of 2024.

“The IoMT refers to connected infrastructure of medical devices, software applications and health systems services which have grown in the prominence of supporting clinical decisions, reducing incorrect diagnosis, and improving quality of services through the management of chronic diseases and monitoring of hospitalised patients”, said Ross Williams, Exhibition Director of Arab Health.

The emergence of 5G, along with the increasing penetration of LTE and LTE-M networks, is expected to be a key facilitator of uptake, as the medical sector becomes increasingly interconnected.

“A future where data is secure, aggregated and easily analysed will be a crucial enabler for the digital transformation of healthcare and the health and well-being of people on an individual, national, and global scale,” added Williams.

5G remote surgery and connected health care have been among the key business use cases driving investment in next generation connectivity, particularly here in the Middle East.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

3BK Restaurant launches its terrace
    Rasoi by Vineet opens in Abu Dhabi
      Hilton appoints senior culinary director of F&B
        Global oil and gas discoveries reach four-year high in 2019
          Sell It To Me: Slayer

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Vanitas at Palazzo Versace Dubai
                  Photos: Taj Fateh Prakash Palace
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6