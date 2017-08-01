Qualcomm and ZTE team up to deliver world’s first Voice over NR call

US chipset manufacturer Qualcomm and Chinese tech giant ZTE have delivered the world’s first Voice over New Radio call, during a live industry test.

The call complied with 3GPP’s Release 15 specifications and was made over 5G spectrum in the 2.5GHz band.

“This achievement with ZTE allows us to further support our goal of unlocking 5G’s ability to power worldwide connectivity capabilities,” said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“At Qualcomm Technologies, we are committed to continuing the progression of 5G so we can in turn help drive innovation and economies worldwide.”

The launch of 5G is set to usher in a new era of voice related services, with Voice over New Radio being just one of a swathe of new disruptive technologies set to redefine the way that consumers place voice calls.

ZTE and Qualcomm have worked together on a series of initiatives over the past year that will help operators use 5G to bring new and innovative services to their subscribers.

“As a long-term partner of ZTE, Qualcomm Technologies is working with us to promote technical verification and commercialization in the 5G development process,” said Bai Yanmin, General Manager of RAN products at ZTE.

“ZTE has always maintained an industry-leading position in terms of SA networking solution. This successful 5G VoNR call has taken an important step towards the commercial use of seamless native 5G voice experience, and will also strongly support the construction of 5G SA, so as to offer 5G to more service providers, enterprise users and consumers.”