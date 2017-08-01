Orange opens new Middle East and Africa HQ in Casablanca

Orange has officially unveiled its new regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa in Casablanca, Morocco, as the company reiterates its commitment to strengthening its presence in North Africa.

The opening ceremony was attended by Orange’s CEO and Chairman, Stephane Richard, along with Alioune Ndiaye, Orange’s CEO for the Middle East and Africa.

The state of the art facility is located in the heart of downtown Casablanca and has achieved LEED Gold certification.

Orange is one of the most active European companies in Africa with a footprint that spans the continent. Orange has identified Africa as a key growth market for the coming years.

"Orange is one of the rare international groups to have made the strategic choice, 20 years ago, to seek to develop in Africa and the Middle East. We have always been convinced of the immense potential of this continent. In many ways, it can be seen as a model for digital transformation; mobile money is a great example of this. One of the key success factors behind new services is to develop them in Africa so that they are adapted to specific local requirements and so meet the needs of our customers. That is why we have decided to organise the management of our business in Africa and the Middle East from within the region directly from the African continent," Said Stephane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange.

Orange employs over 18,000 people in Africa and the Middle East and invests around €1 billion in the region to improve existing connectivity and deliver new, cutting edge technologies. In addition to its traditional telecoms services, Orange also provides financial services in a number of African markets.