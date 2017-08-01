Ericsson: The internet of Senses could herald the end of the smartphone by 2030

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has predicted that the Internet of Senses could transform the way that consumers experience and interact with the internet, by as early as 2030.

The Internet of Senses will encompass a whole new suite of service and applications that interact with our sense of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch to be delivered via a range of new wearable, biometric kit and devices, which could herald the end of the traditional smartphone handset.

Ericsson has released the ninth edition of the Ericsson ConsumerLab Hot Consumer Trends report, which you can download here.

“We’re talking about a shift from current smartphone-based internet connectivity to immersive experiences resulting from our senses being connected. This report explores what that could mean for consumers, with Augmented Reality glasses as the entrance point. We did not expect the extent to which consumers already envisage vast changes to our daily lives driven by sensory connectivity through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 5G and automation,” said Dr. Pernilla Jonsson, Head of Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab and co-author of the report.

Ericsson’s ConsumerLab Hot Consumer Trends report takes into account the views and expectations of some 46 million early technology adopters. Among the reports top predictions was the idea that consumers will interact with technology using their brains as the primary interface, by as early as 2030.

“Using the brain as an interface could mean the end of keyboards, mouses, game controllers, and ultimately user interfaces for any digital device. The user need only think the commands, and they will happen. Smartphones could even function without touch screens,” the report read.

Ericsson’s research showed that 6 out of 10 respondents expected that by the year 2030, thinking the phrase “show map” would display a map right before their eyes [via their connected glasses] and that they would be able to search for routes simply by thinking of the destination.