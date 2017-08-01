5G connections to pass 1.5 billion by 2025

Published: 13 January 2020 - 10:50 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

A new study has suggested that there could be as many as 1.5 billion 5G mobile network connections by the year 2025.

The study by Juniper Research predicts that uptake will rise sharply from the current levels of just 5 million subscribers at an annual average growth rate of 150 per cent.

“We expect 5G to be used for over 5 million broadband connections by the end of 2020. Operators will need to provide 5G whose bandwidth and latency matches or exceeds current Internet services. Otherwise, they risk missing out on this valuable new revenue stream,” research author Andrew Knighton said.

Last year, the industry’s trade association, the GSMA backed Middle Eastern telcos to lead the way on 5G rollout. Since then, operators in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were amongst the first in the world to turn on their 5G networks.

“Backed by proactive government support, mobile operators, particularly in the GCC Arab States, have been quick to establish the foundations for global leadership in the deployment of 5G technology, moving rapidly from trials to early commercialisation,” said John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA.

The authors of the Juniper Report expect the fastest uptake in 5G subscriptions to come from large markets in the US and Korea – both of whom have publically stated their intentions to rapidly scale up their early 5G network offerings. By the end of next year, the report’s authors predict that these two markets will account for 75 per cent of the world’s 5G subscriber base.
