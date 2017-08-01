Nigeria’s Attorney General drops $2bn tax claim against MTN Group

Comms
News
Published: 13 January 2020 - 6:57 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Nigeria’s Attorney General has withdrawn a demand for the payment of $2 billion in unpaid taxes by the country’s biggest mobile network operator, MTN Group.

In September last year, the Nigerian government initiated legal proceedings against the South African based telco, claiming that MTN Group owed close to $2 billion in unpaid back taxes related to its business in Nigeria. In total, MTN Group was accused of improperly removing a total of $8.1 billion from the country, between 2007 and 2008.

On the 8th of January 2020, Nigeria’s Attorney General issued a letter to MTN Group saying that it would be referring the case to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs (NCS) for resolution, ultimately dropping its demand for payment of the $2 billion.

“We appreciate this decision of the Attorney General which paves the way to an orderly and amicable resolution of this matter. MTN remains fully committed to meeting our fiscal responsibilities and contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria and all regions where we operate,” said MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter.

In a statement published on the company’s website, MTN Group said that it would now “follow due court process to withdraw its legal action against the AGF and engage with FIRS AND NCS on this issue”.

MTN Group is the largest telco in Africa, claiming more than 233 million subscribers in 21 consumer markets across Africa. The company also provides enterprise services to businesses in 23 African nations.

Nigeria is MTN Group’s biggest market, where it boasts over 58 million subscribers.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Rixos The Palm announces Valentine’s Day offer
    Hilton announces winter sale
      Infor and Accor extend revenue management software agreement
        The H Dubai launches 48-hour flash sale
          Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina opens for business

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Residence Zanzibar
              Photos: The Residence Bintan
                Photos: The Residences Tunis
                  Photos: New Hope Street hotel in Liverpool
                    Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand