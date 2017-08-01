Infonas Telecom picks OmniClouds for SD WAN collaboration in Bahrain

Published: 14 January 2020 - 5:25 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Bahrain based telecoms carrier and ICT specialist provider, Infonas Telecom, has entered into a strategic partnership with OmniClouds to provide a suite of Software Defined WAN (SD WAN) services to its enterprise customers.

OmniClouds will provide enterprises in Bahrain with a range of native cloud and SD WAN solutions.

“Infonas and OmniCouds together are committed to helping enterprises in their digital transformation journey,” said Hamad Al- Amer, Board Member and Managing Director at Infonas WLL.

“Our partnership with OmniClouds will enable enterprises in Bahrain to connect efficiently to multiple cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, IBM Softlayer, Google Cloud Platform, as well as benefit from Zero-touch Provisioning, Managed Security, and guaranteed SLA. This is the right time for end users to think beyond the legacy methods of doing things,” he added.

SD WAN networks provide customers with next generation connectivity, giving carriers flexibility, end to end control and uninterrupted secure connectivity.

“As more and more enterprises adopt a cloud or multi-cloud approach, SD WAN becomes the natural choice for providers to leverage cloud and IOT driven applications securely and fast,” said Amr A Eid, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, OmniClouds,

“The OmniClouds hybrid platform with our native partners and the MSP model plays a critical role in seamlessly assisting enterprises with their move to the cloud by simplifying the operations and providing the security and assurance they need for such a critical part of their business. Our partnership with Infonas will empower enterprises to reap the benefits of their cloud investments and drive a business-first model,” he added.

