Zain becomes first Middle Eastern telco to gain ISO certification for drone projects

Kuwait based telco, Zain Group, has become the first Middle Eastern service provider to gain ISO certification for its drone based operations.

Zain Drone received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS). To achieve this certification, Zain Drone had to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, while simultaneously creating operational efficiencies and synergies by streamlining work processes across the organization.

With the launch of 5G, the Middle East is set to be something of a proving ground for the use cases that will drive 5G drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) uptake. The provision of drones-as-a-service solutions to enterprises across the region is tipped to be a key revenue spinner for telcos and service providers in the years to come. Drone-as-a-service solutions are set to revolutionise the way businesses operate across a number of key sectors and industries.

“Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is the next step in the company establishing itself as the leading drone-as-a-Service provider in the Middle East region. The certification makes it clear to stakeholders that we are attentive to our quality management, and to international stakeholders it provides a benchmark of the level of customer-focused approach we need to maintain to be able to lead in this field,” said Zain Drone CEO, AbdulAziz Jawad.

Zain Drone initially launched in Kuwait in October 2018 and is in the process of expanding its footprint across the GCC region. The company has already announced a number of strategic partnerships with key players in the region and will be looking to ramp up its service offering as GCC nations begin densifying their next generation 5G networks.