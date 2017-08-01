AI to boost workforce efficiency in data centres across the Middle East

Artificial Intelligence is set to play a key role in boosting workforce efficiency in the Middle East and North Africa’s data centre market.

With the arrival of 5G, the region’s data centres are set to see more traffic than ever before. A new report published by CommScope predicts that AI will play a key role in handling the upswing in traffic in as efficient manner as possible.

“In the UAE, Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost economic growth by 1.6 per cent, adding $182 billion to the national economy by 2035. With a tight labour market, growing demand, and the heightened need to build edge computing centres away from tier-1 locations for sourcing technical talent, data centre operators will be challenged when it comes to recruiting and retaining the people they need in the new year,” said Ehab Kanary, vice president of Enterprise at CommScope.

“Given this, we can expect data centre operators to increase their use of new artificial intelligence and other smart technologies to maximise the productivity of their employees – for example, AR headsets that utilise AI technology to guide service technicians as they complete tasks. At the same time, data centre equipment providers will use AI to make their products as easy to install and simple to use as possible, allowing data centre operators to do more with less human resources,” he added.

The GCC in particular is becoming a regional hub for data centres, with US tech giant, IBM, announcing that it was launching to new centres in the UAE earlier this month. Kanary believes that the region can act as a shop front for the rest of the global industry, showcasing cutting edge AI solutions first.

“Data centre operators that wait to adopt these new AI capabilities might experience slower growth as they fail to find or keeppeople they need to deliver all the services their customers demand in today’s highly competitive market,” he added.