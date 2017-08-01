LG and Cerence team up for AI and connected car initiative

Comms
News
Published: 15 January 2020 - 6:22 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Electronics giant, LG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AI specialist firm, Cerence Inc, to speed up innovation in the connected cars space.

The MoU will see the pair develop new software that will integrate LG’s in-vehicle infotainment system with Cerence’s new voice recognition platform. The initiative aims to improve the user experience for passengers and drivers, giving them more autonomy in a range of functions.

“We look forward to this collaboration with Cerence to develop a turnkey voice solution for today’s auto and component makers to accelerate the arrival of the connected car,” said Dr. I.P. Park, President and CTO of LG Electronics.

“We will continue to evolve webOS Auto by offering a wider range of AI-powered experiences for both manufacturers and auto customers,” he added.

Under the scope of the MoU, the pair hope to explore ways to deliver a more efficient management of the resources required to integrate the two technologies.

“We are honoured and excited to partner with LG Electronics on a solution that harnesses the collective power and promise of webOS Auto and Cerence ARK,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “This new offering will support automakers and tier-one suppliers as they rapidly innovate, speed the time to market, and deliver a state-of-the-art in-car experience unlike any other.”

Cerence was formerly a part of Nuance Communications but was spun off as an independent company in October 2019. It specialises in AI and voice recognition technologies tailored toward the automotive industry.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad unveils EasyJet as first NDC partner as it eyes more airlines
    BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production
      VIDEO: FAA investigates Delta jet's fuel dump over school during emergency landing
        Global trailer terminal tractor market likely to surpass US$650 million by 2027
          Nor-Shipping to build on 2019 success with arrival of Norvik as Commercial Director

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
              Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                    In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020