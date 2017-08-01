LG and Cerence team up for AI and connected car initiative

Electronics giant, LG has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AI specialist firm, Cerence Inc, to speed up innovation in the connected cars space.

The MoU will see the pair develop new software that will integrate LG’s in-vehicle infotainment system with Cerence’s new voice recognition platform. The initiative aims to improve the user experience for passengers and drivers, giving them more autonomy in a range of functions.

“We look forward to this collaboration with Cerence to develop a turnkey voice solution for today’s auto and component makers to accelerate the arrival of the connected car,” said Dr. I.P. Park, President and CTO of LG Electronics.

“We will continue to evolve webOS Auto by offering a wider range of AI-powered experiences for both manufacturers and auto customers,” he added.

Under the scope of the MoU, the pair hope to explore ways to deliver a more efficient management of the resources required to integrate the two technologies.

“We are honoured and excited to partner with LG Electronics on a solution that harnesses the collective power and promise of webOS Auto and Cerence ARK,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “This new offering will support automakers and tier-one suppliers as they rapidly innovate, speed the time to market, and deliver a state-of-the-art in-car experience unlike any other.”

Cerence was formerly a part of Nuance Communications but was spun off as an independent company in October 2019. It specialises in AI and voice recognition technologies tailored toward the automotive industry.