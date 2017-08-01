President Trump frustrated as Apple stands firm on data privacy

US President Donald Trump has criticised tech giant Apple for refusing to disclose the personal data of suspects under criminal investigation in the US.

President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to air his frustrations with Apple, who he accuses of failing to share telecoms data, including voice and data records, with law enforcement authorities.

"We are helping Apple all of the time on trade and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great country," President Trump tweeted.

President Trump’s comments came after US Attorney General, William Barr, claimed that Apple had not provided “substantive assistance” in unlocking two phones used by suspects in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida.

Apple denies the allegation and issued a statement online, defending itself against Mr Barr’s charges.

Our responses to their many requests since the attack have been timely, thorough and are ongoing,” the statement read.

This is the latest flare up in a series of similar incidents in the US, where Apple has taken a stand over the data privacy of its users. In 2015, Apple refused to unlock the phone of a suspected gunman who killed 14 people in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.