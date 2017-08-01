China Unicom and Volvo to accelerate 5G connected cars initiative in China

China Unicom has joined forces with Volvo to accelerate research and development into 5G connected cars.

China’s third largest mobile network operator has agreed to work with the Scandinavian auto giant to explore strategies for 5G next generation connectivity between cars and infrastructure in China.

With the ultra-low latency and extremely high network availability that 5G will bring, telcos and automotive companies alike are ramping up their connected car initiatives.

China is set to massively expand its 5G network in the coming year, with close to a million 5G base stations set to be deployed in 2020. Many analysts predict that this will make China the world’s pre-eminent destination for 5G by the end of the year.

"As an innovation leader in the 5G area, China Unicom is committed to create new information infrastructure and solutions in the area of intelligent Internet connection with the best experience to the users. 5G will fully enable the development of automatic driving, improve the safety of driving and bring a new experience by building a collaborative service system of ’people, vehicles, roadway, network and cloud‘. It is believed that China Unicom and Volvo Cars will sincerely cooperate with each other, jointly develop a business deployment route under China's national conditions, which is believed to become an industry model in China," said Liang Baojun, Vice President of China Unicom Group.

The agreement will see the two companies working together on researching, developing and testing automotive applications of 5G and emerging vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

”Volvo has been a leader in realising the potential of connecting our cars to enable new features and services such as detecting and sharing locations of slippery roads between vehicles,” said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Cars.

“With 5G, the network performance is improving to allow for many more real-time critical services that can help the driver be safer and get a smoother and more enjoyable ride. We look forward to collaborating with China Unicom on developing those services for the Chinese market,” he added.