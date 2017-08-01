Huawei expands its Cloud and AI offering

Huawei is set to adjust its organisational structure, creating a fourth, distinct business unit which will entirely focus on Cloud and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

A report in the Chinese news site Sina revealed that the Cloud and AI division will be the fourth largest business group under the company’s new structure, behind the Carrier, Consumer and Enterprise business groups.

The Sina report claims that Hou Jinlong will serve as the President of the Cloud and AI business group and will preside over a full range of Cloud, AI and Connected Car initiatives.

As telcos around the world continue the role out of their next generation networks, and governments continue to invest in Smart City initiatives, Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly pervasive role in our interconnected society.

The move is further evidence of Huawei diversifying its product and service portfolio away from its traditional telecom based and smartphone offerings, as the company looks to inoculate itself against the revenue stunting effects of the US’ campaign against its mobile network equipment business.

Huawei spends around $1.5 billion per year on research and development into AI initiatives.

Huawei has not yet officially commented on the prospective restructuring of its business.

Huawei remains the world’s biggest vendor of 5G network architecture and has secured 5G launch deals with well over 60 mobile network operators across the globe.