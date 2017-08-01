Huawei expands its Cloud and AI offering

Comms
News
Published: 16 January 2020 - 5:55 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Huawei is set to adjust its organisational structure, creating a fourth, distinct business unit which will entirely focus on Cloud and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

A report in the Chinese news site Sina revealed that the Cloud and AI division will be the fourth largest business group under the company’s new structure, behind the Carrier, Consumer and Enterprise business groups.

The Sina report claims that Hou Jinlong will serve as the President of the Cloud and AI business group and will preside over a full range of Cloud, AI and Connected Car initiatives.

As telcos around the world continue the role out of their next generation networks, and governments continue to invest in Smart City initiatives, Artificial Intelligence will play an increasingly pervasive role in our interconnected society.

The move is further evidence of Huawei diversifying its product and service portfolio away from its traditional telecom based and smartphone offerings, as the company looks to inoculate itself against the revenue stunting effects of the US’ campaign against its mobile network equipment business.

Huawei spends around $1.5 billion per year on research and development into AI initiatives.

Huawei has not yet officially commented on the prospective restructuring of its business.

Huawei remains the world’s biggest vendor of 5G network architecture and has secured 5G launch deals with well over 60 mobile network operators across the globe.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Bee’ah and Seramic Materials Collaborate to Reach Zero-Waste Targets
    DoE paves way for expansion of sustainable buildings in Abu Dhabi
      Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bond Programme
        Electric Water Heater Market size Overview On Demandsizeg Applications 2028
          Growth in demand for mediaClass’ subscription-based OTT and IPTV services

            More related galleries

            Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
              Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                  Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                    Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans