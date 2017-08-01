Global operators band together to create new 5G research alliance

Mobile network operators from across the globe have joined together to create the 5G Future Forum, to accelerate the delivery of 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC), according to an official release.

América Móvil, KT, Rogers, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone will be the alliance’s founding members, with the telcos sharing best practice and pooling their collective resources to develop a range of inter operable 5G solutions.

“This forum of global leaders in 5G marks an important step in ensuring edge computing works seamlessly for our customers,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business.

“These new specifications will allow us to offer services that work consistently across the globe and support devices moving between countries. 5G opens up a wealth of opportunities for new solutions and business models and we’re excited to play a role in bringing them to life.”

The new alliance will collaborate on a range of transformative business and consumer use cases, including machine learning at the edge, autonomous industrial equipment, smart city initiatives, connected vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as augmented and virtual reality.

“5G is a key enabler of the next global industrial revolution, where technology will transform how we live and work. It’s critical that technology partners around the world unite to create the most seamless global experience for our customers,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon.

“We are proud to join with our fellow 5G leaders to unlock the full potential of applications and solutions that will transform with 5G’s fast speeds, high reliability, improved security and single-digit latency.”

The group will focus its attentions on research in North America, Europe, Australasia and Asia Pacific.