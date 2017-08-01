Huawei to splash $26 million on developing alternatives to Google apps

Published: 17 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is set to splash out $26 million developing a series of non-Google based apps for its flagship range of smartphones.

Speaking at the company’s Huawei Developers’ Conference in London this week, executives from Huawei confirmed that the firm would be spending around $26 million with developers in the UK and Ireland to develop a series of apps.

Last year, the US added Huawei to its banned entities list effectively prohibiting the world’s second biggest smartphone manufacturer from doing business with any American firm. The effect of this was that Huawei is unable to use Google apps and services on any of its newer smartphone handset models. This has dented Huawei’s smartphone handsets, even as sales remain comparatively strong. Before being added to the banned entities list, Huawei had aspirations to overtake Samsung as the most prolific producer of smartphone handsets by the end of 2021. Huawei has now conceded that it will in all likelihood not achieve that aim. It has however consolidated its position in second place, extending its lead over third placed Apple at the end of 2019.

Since being added to the banned entities list, Huawei has launched its own operating system, HongMengOS, to lessen its dependence on US based products and services. It has also ramped up production of its own brand chipsets.

The investment in developing the series of non-Google apps is the latest tranche of Huawei’s plan to become more self-reliant and ensure complete autonomy over its own future.


