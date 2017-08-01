Middle East’s security sector to see 10% yearly growth, as service providers double down on security

Published: 19 January 2020 - 11:03 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

The Middle East’s security sector will see an annual revenue growth of 10 per cent each year until 2022, according to a panel of industry experts.

The claim was made by senior officials from Business France, a French governmental organisation which seeks to boost French exports whilst simultaneously promoting and nurturing inward investment into the country.

As the 5G era dawns, telecoms network security will be more important than ever before, as high speed, ultra-low latency connectivity allows for the automation of more and more facets of our everyday lives.

“The Middle East region represents a particularly attractive market for the safety and security sector, which is expected to grow around 10% per year to 2022,” said Frederic Szabo, managing director, Business France Middle East.

“Increasing the capabilities of infrastructure, securing power plants and oil complexes, protecting sites and people for major events to come are all excellent reasons for French experts to extend their presence in the region,” added Szabo.

Smart City and Connected Vehicle initiatives will be especially attractive targets to would be cyber criminals, so network security will be of paramount importance in the years ahead. This sentiment was echoed by Andreas Rex, show director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which organises the Intersec event.

“No sector is exempt from technological advancement. The emergence of automation, biometrics, artificial intelligence and machine learning is transforming the face of the security sector and helping to address growing concerns surrounding unmanned aerial, cyber and identity fraud risks. As security risks become more complex, so too must the solutions designed to combat them,” he said.

