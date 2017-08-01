Orange’s new subsea cable will boost connectivity and offer unique research opportunity for volcanologists in the Indian Ocean

Comms
News
Published: 19 January 2020 - 8:07 a.m.
By: CommsMEA staff writer

Orange has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris (IPGP), to provide the seismic research firm with a fibre pair on its FLY-LION3 (Lower Indian Ocean Network) cable.

The fibre pair will allow the IPGP to monitor seismic activity in the highly volcanic region.

“Whilst the use of optical fibre to monitor infrastructure has been common for around twenty years, with sensors located on portions of fibre, scientists are looking to exploit the different intrinsic backscatter of fibre as sensors to acquire information on its environment (temperature, pressure, stress, vibration, etc). Optical fibres themselves can be used as a sensor, known as Fibre Optic Sensors (FOS),” an Orange spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

The IGPG will take heat, sound and vibrational measurements along a 50km stretch of the cable, hoping to gain an insight into the turbulent seismic activity in the region. In 2018, the island chain was hit by a series of forceful earthquakes, which led to the discovery of a new underwater volcano off the coast of Mayotte. Following the discovery, the Mayotte Volcano and Earthquake Monitoring Network” (REVOSIMA) was founded in the summer of 2019.

The 400km long FLY-LION3 cable will boost connectivity between the remote islands of Mayotte and Grande Commore, located off of Africa’s eastern coast, between Mozambique and Madagascar. It will allow businesses and consumers in the region to access faster, lower latency broadband services.

Orange is one of the biggest European investors in the East Africa and Indian Ocean’s telecoms sectors, and has played a key role in bringing connectivity to some of the world’s most underserved population.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Comms News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi’s ADDC to supply recycled water to Saadiyat Island
    IRENA partners with the UAE Ministry of Energy to promote renewables
      Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and TAQA Sign MoU with EDF Group
        Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2020 – nominees revealed
          Masdar, Infinity Energy create JV to drive renewable energy projects in Egypt

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
              Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                    In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit