Liquid Telecom to launch 5G roaming network in South Africa

Pan African telco, Liquid Telecom, is set to launch the region’s first 5G wholesale roaming network in South Africa.

The network will launch in early 2020 and will allow wholesale operators to create innovative, ultra-fast and scalable digital services for their customers.

“This breakthrough 5G wholesale service will create innovation in every aspect of South African society and industry,” says Strive Masiyiwa, chairman, Liquid Telecom. “For the first time, mobile network operators and ISPs will have open access to Liquid Telecom’s new 5G mobile network. The launch of the service also underscores Liquid Telecom’s vision to bring high-speed connectivity to everyone.”

The network will play a key role in South Africa’s digitalisation and the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution. The arrival of 5G in the country will allow businesses to harness advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Liquid Telecom will use its 3.5GHz spectrum asset to build the 5G network and provide nationwide 5G wholesale services to the market early in 2020.

“This is a milestone moment for Liquid Telecom South Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, Group CEO. “Our wholesale operating partners can exploit our new ultra-fast 5G roaming network to build the next generation of communications and make innovation possible, anytime, anywhere. 5G will facilitate real-time remote collaboration, improved business efficiency and lower costs – ultimately driving growth in the South African economy.”

Liquid Telecom continues to invest heavily in its telecoms infrastructure across Africa, where it operates the continent’s largest independent fibre network, spanning almost 70,000km in length.