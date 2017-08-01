5G smartphone sales will drive growth, as total device shipments nudge up in 2020

Global shipments of smartphones, tablets and other connected devices will grow by 0.9 per cent in 2020, buoyed by strong demand for 5G smartphone handsets.

A new industry report, published by Gartner, predicts that total device sales in 2020 will hit 2.16 billion units.

“2020 will witness a slight market recovery,” said Ranjit Atwal, research senior director at Gartner. “Increased availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth in 2020.”

According to the report, the global mobile phone market will grow by 1.7 per cent in 2020 to 1.77 billion units. 5G enabled handsets are predicted to make up 12 per cent of all smartphone handset sales this year, with that figure set to increase to 43 per cent by 2022.

“From 2020, Gartner expects an increase in 5G phone adoption as prices decrease, 5G service coverage increases and users have better experiences with 5G phones. The market will experience a further increase in 2023, when 5G handsets will account for over 50% of the mobile phones shipped,” said Atwal.

South Korean manufacturer Samsung remains the world’s biggest producer of smartphone handsets, producing in excess of 300 million handsets in 2019. Chinese firm, Huawei, is close behind in second place, with Apple languishing in third. Both Samsung and Huawei have 5G smartphones already in the market but Apple is yet to launch a 5G compatible version of its flagship iPhone handset.