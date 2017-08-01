Angola Cables and Nokia to boost US/Africa connectivity with subsea partnership

Nokia has announced that it will work with subsea specialists, Angola Cables, to interconnect two subsea cabling routes between Africa and the US.

The deal will see Nokia supply its Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) chipsets, to facilitate the interconnection of the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS) and the MONET Cable.

The interconnection will facilitate the first direct optical fibre connection between the US and Africa, providing transfer speeds of 300Gbps between Miami and the Angolan city of Luanda.

“With Nokia’s PSE-3, Angola Cables can optically interconnect the MONET and SACS submarine fibre optic cables, enabling more capacity and a further reduction in latency between content providers in North America and the rapidly growing data consumption markets in Africa,” said Fernando Azevedo, Technical Director at Angola Cables.

Nokia has a strong position in the US, which is home to its Bell Labs research and development facility but will view the deal with Angola Cables as a strategic opportunity to boost its footprint in Africa.

“Africa is a strategic growth market for Nokia across both our core CSP and webscale businesses. We are proud to partner with Angola Cables to apply our ground-breaking PSE-3 technology to a unique and challenging subsea route, helping to deliver enhanced services to a rapidly developing part of the world,” said Sam Bucci, head of Optical Networking at Nokia.

Subsea connectivity is crucial to underpin the continued growth in demand for broadband services in sub-Saharan Africa. A recent report showed that the number of people in the region able to access broadband connectivity has risen sharply over the past decade, from 10 per cent of the population in 2019 to over 28 per cent in 2019.