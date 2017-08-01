The UAE opens registration for the third annual Hackathon

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has opened registrations for the third edition of the UAE Hackathon: Data for Happiness and Wellbeing.

“The UAE Hackathon ‘data for happiness and wellbeing’ has become an annual event that gathers creative minds in a comprehensive partnership between government, universities, private sector and individuals, to work towards achieving a better future for the UAE and its society; a future based on exploring smart solutions by analysing data and addressing current and future challenges in this rapidly changing world,” said H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA director general.

Prospective participants can register their interest in the event by clicking here.

The Hackathon will begin on the 3rd February 2020, with the first week of the Hackathon being hosted by Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi from February 3 to 5.

The second week will see the Hackathon tour the rest of the Emirates, starting with Sharjah from February 9 to 11, Ajman from February 10 to 12, and Umm Al Quwain from February 11 to 13. The event will reach Ras Al Khaimah from February 16 to 18 and Fujairah from February 18 to 20, before finishing in Dubai from February 24 to 26 at Zayed University in Dubai.

“Today we live in an era that requires a lot of innovation and creativity to achieve the goals. As for the UAE, which has set for itself pioneering and leading goals, smart dealing with the modern tools and concepts helps to foresee and make the future in a way that achieves happiness and wellbeing. This is the essence of the hackathon project, where hundreds of teams representing different segments of society, gather and analyse the data available to reach solutions to challenges in many areas such as smart cities, health, education, and others,” H.E. Al Mansoori added.

“This year, we decided to continue our efforts to attract more creative participants from across the seven emirates, and to focus on the needed future solutions, in line with the wise leadership announcement for 2020 as the year for preparations “2020: towards the next fifty”. We are keen to meet the expectations of our leadership through achieving great results that contribute to the goals and future visions of the country.”